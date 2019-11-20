Camerlinck, Carmen "Nines" February 28, 1943 - November 16, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Bill; great-grandson, Carter; parents, Diego and Pascuala; and four sisters. Survived by children, Lita (Scott) Montgomery, Susie (Tom) Merkley, Michael Camerlinck, Samantha White, Lisa (Scotty) Young and Mark (Sara) Camerlinck; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one brother and one sister; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends. VISITATION: Thursday, after 5pm, with Vigil Service 7pm, at the funeral home. FUNERAL MASS: Friday, 10am, St. Mary Catholic Church (2302 Crawford St., Bellevue). Interment: Calvary Cemetery. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

