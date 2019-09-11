Callis, Andra L. April 4, 1944 - September 8, 2019 Survived by brothers, Richard (Sue) Callis and Lewis Callis; beloved dog, Killer; nephew, Andy (Brandi) Callis; niece, Jennifer (Matt) Philips; many cousins. VISITATION begins Thursday, 6-7:30pm, followed by a Memorial Service. Private interment: Goodman, MO. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

