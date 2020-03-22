Calhoun, Kirsten Lillian July 13, 1937 - March 13, 2020 Kirsten passed away peacefully at the age of 82. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Frances Malm. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Dick Calhoun; by her children: Karen Easterling ( Hank) of Omaha, and Ed Calhoun (Linda) of San Francisco, CA; as well as grandchildren: Frank Easterling and son Ollie of Omaha, and Max Easterling (TangLe) of Dallas, TX. She is also survived by sisters, Sonja (Harold), and Ingrid (Tom); and many other beloved family members, friends, and caregivers at the Aksarben Senior Living Memory Care Unit. She and Dick met as students at University of Utah. She was a lifelong flutist, playing with the Arkansas Symphony many years. She was actively involved in First United Methodist Church in Springdale, Arkansas, especially its food bank, and more recently in Countryside Community Church in Omaha.

