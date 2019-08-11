Caldwell, Craig S. Craig S. Caldwell, age 61, passed away on July 19, 2019 after suffering with a long illness. Craig was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Caldwell; and brother-in-law, Jack Ricard. Survived by his mother, Mary Pat Caldwell; wife, Susan (Scoles) Caldwell; children: Amanda Caldwell, Samantha (Tyler) Mass, Cody Caldwell, and step-daughter Brittany Hays; brothers, Doug (Connie) Caldwell, Gregg (Karen) Caldwell; sisters, Pam (Dan) Pouliot and Pat Ricard; 7 grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. A CELEBRATION OF LIFE CEREMONY will be held on Friday, August 16, at 11am, at Citylight Church, 2109 Railroad Hwy, Council Bluffs, IA, 51503.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.