Cain, Phyllis C. November 11, 1927 - June 2, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Don O. Cain. Survived by children, Michael (Mary) Cain of Arvada CO, and Martha (Roger) Moeller of Papillion, NE; grandchildren: Jeremy Cain of Longmont CO, Stacy (Steve) Smith of Ft. Collins CO, Katie (Austin) Martinez of Papillion, and Jonathan Moeller of Chicago, IL; and great-grandchildren: Charlotte Smith, Virginia Smith, Nathaniel Martinez, and Evelyn Martinez. Member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church and Papillion Friends of the Library, Midlands Hospital Auxiliary, Papillion Chapter #114, Order of the Eastern Star. Services will be held at a later date, with arrangements entrusted to Kahler Dolce Mortuary. Memorial to: St. Paul's United Methodist Church, the Nebraska Masonic Home in Plattsmouth NE, or the charity of your choice. Kahler Dolce Mortuary 441 N. Washington St. 402-339-3232 www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

