Cafferty, Ruth L. October 26, 1932 - April 25, 2020 Of Omaha. Preceded in death by husband, Dick. Survived by children, Roxanne (Bob) Larson, Doug (Teresa) Cafferty; grandchildren, Jaclyn, Josh, Jamie, Matt (Sarah), Joey; great-grandchildren, Brooke, Emma, Sadie, Easton, Aleah, Jia; sister, Anne (Joe) Rosenberger, many family and friends. Private family burial. A Celebration of life service at a later date. Memorials to American Lung Association. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

