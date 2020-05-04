Byrnes, Michelle T.

Byrnes, Michelle T. December 5, 1959 - May 2, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, John and Anita Peters. Survived by Rami Arav; daughter, Nicole Byrnes (Randy Springer); sister, Bernadine Demuth (Kent); niece Teresa Worth; grand-niece Kelly Worth; and special friend Laura Schnackel. Private Family Graveside Service Tuesday at Bethel Cemetery. Memorials to Bethel Synagogue, or Oats/Bell House. Memorial Service to be announced at a later date. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Michelle Byrnes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.