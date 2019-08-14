Byrne, Roberta Anne

Byrne, Roberta Anne October 4, 1935 - August 11, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Michael A. Byrne; daughter, Ellen-Kay Klein. Survived by husband, Robert Tams; children: Steve (Cherise) Byrne, Nancy (William) Minturn, Susan (Butch) Stites, Kathy (Curtiss) Jones, John (Cindy) Byrne, Timothy (Undine) Byrne, Theresa Byrne-Sain; 20 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and many other family and friends. SERVICES: 10am Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church's Activity Center, 8200 N. 31st St., Omaha, NE. Visitation one hour prior to service at St. Philip Neri's Activity Center. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. Omaha, NE 68152

