Byrne, Gene D. Age 86 Preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Ruth Byrne. Survived by wife Norita; daughters, Jeanean (Jim) Morris, and Jeanele (David) Moore; 6 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; and 1 great-great-grandson. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday 10am at Holy Ghost Catholic Church. VISITATION with his family Monday 4-7pm, with 7pm VIGIL at Funeral Home. Interment in Omaha National Cemetery, with Military Honors by American Legion Post #32. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

