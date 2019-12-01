Bylinski, Joseph John - Lt. Colonel (Ret)

Bylinski, Joseph John - Lt. Colonel (Ret) February 18, 1932 - November 23, 2019 Age 87. Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Anna Bylinski; his brother and sisters. Survived by his loving wife of over 63 years, Dolores Jean Bylinski (Carlson); his children, Joseph Bylinski, Sharon King (Eric King), Susan Bylinski (Donald Zeski), Michael Bylinski, and Catherine Jaji (Kamal Jaji); his 4 grandchildren: Tabitha King, Brittney Bylinski, Brooklyn Bylinski, and Boodakh "Bobby" Jaji; many nieces and nephews; and beloved family friend, Cheryl Wampler. VISITATION: Tuesday from 9-10am, with FUNERAL MASS at 10am, all at St Columbkille Catholic Church, 200 E Sixth St., Papillion. BURIAL: Tuesday at 1pm in Omaha National Cemetery. KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY 441 N. Washington St Papillion 402-339-3232 www.kahlerdolcemortury.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.