Bylinski, Dolores Jean April 15, 1934 - April 1, 2020 Age 85. A devoted wife, a great mom, and a wonderfully beautiful person. Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, Hilry and Inez (Andreen) Carlson; her sister, Gloria Axelrod; and her loving husband of over 63 years, Joseph John Bylinski. Survived by her children, Joseph Bylinski, Sharon King (Eric King), Susan Bylinski (Donald Zeski), Michael Bylinski, and Catherine Jaji (Kamal Jaji); her four grandchildren: Tabitha King, Brittney Bylinski, Brooklyn Bylinski and Boodakh "Bobby" Jaji; many nieces and nephews; and beloved family friend, Cheryl Wampler. Private Family Ceremony at Kahler Dolce with Burial in Omaha National Cemetery on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Omaha Alzheimers Association, or the Omaha National Cemetery. KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY 441 N. Washington St., Papillion, NE (402) 339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

