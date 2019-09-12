Byers, Maxine B. April 27, 1933 - September 10, 2019 Survived by children: Michael Byers (Roni), Terri Whitaker, Pat Byers (Valerie); grandchildren: Sean Byers (Toyia), Adam Byers, Gabrielle Whitaker; two great-grandchildren; siblings: Rudolph Otto Jr. (Nita), Marvin Otto; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded by parents, Rudolph and Anna Otto; husband, Thomas Byers Jr.; siblings: Delores, Victor, Frances, Eugene. SERVICES 11am Friday, September 13, 2019, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Visitation one hour prior to services. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com

