Bybee, Robert A. "Bob"

Bybee, Robert A. "Bob" April 29, 1956 - November 2, 2019 SERVICES: 10am Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Forest Lawn. VISITATION: 2-4pm Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Forest Lawn. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for charity in Bob's name. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. Omaha, NE 68152

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.