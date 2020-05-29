Butts, Eldred F. January 14, 1926 - May 26, 2020 Born in Walthill, NE. WWII Vet Army Air Corps. Graduated from Missouri Valley High School in 1944. Preceded in death by parents, Stephen and Gladys (Farrington) Butts; sisters, Phyllis Schroeder and Faye Wiig. Survived by his wife of 64 years, Janet (Hultman) Butts; sons, Kevin (Joni) and Keith (Christine); daughters, Jan (Steve) and Nancy; 14 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date, Memorials may be directed to Feed the Children at PO Box 36, Oklahoma City, OK 73101 or online at feedthechildren.org. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

To plant a tree in memory of Eldred Butts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.