Butler, Gerald R. February 26, 1935 - February 13, 2020 Survived by wife, Bette; children, Randy (Kathy), Jerri (Paul) Schaefer, and Glenda Kerwin; eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, February 22, at VFW Post 2503, 8904 Military Rd., from 12:30-3:30pm. In leiu of flowers, please direct your memorials to a charity of your choice.

