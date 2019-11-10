Butler, Dominic S.

Butler, Dominic S. April 24, 1960 - November 4, 2019 Age 59. Preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Charles; and uncle, Ronald Mitchell. Survived by his father, Thomas Charles; brother, Anthony Butler (Jackie). VISITATION: Friday, November 15th, 8:30am at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, November 15th, 10am at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Interment: Bellevue Cemetery. Memorials: Nebraska Humane Society (www.nehumanesociety.org). BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

