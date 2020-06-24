Butalla, Richard "Dick"

Butalla, Richard "Dick" Age 77 - June 18, 2020 Of Archie, MO. FUNERAL SERVICES will be held at Legacy Christian Church, Overland Park, KS on Friday, June 26, 2020. Burial to take place at Omaha National Cemetery. To view the full obituary, please visit: www.PenwellGabelKC.com PENWELL-GABEL CREMATIONS, FUNERALS & RECEPTIONS Olathe, KS | (913) 768-6777

