Bussey, Sharon Age 68 LaVista, NE. Survived by her husband Andy Murray; her mother Betty Anderson; her daughter, Shana (Bryan) Baronet; her son, Jeremy (Dalyn) Bussey; 5 grandsons: Kolton, Kasen, Hayden, Cash, and Gage; and step-daughter, Jennifer Lyons. Preceded in death by father Clifford Anderson; 2 brothers, Nolan and Jimmy. She will forever be in our hearts and minds, and sadly missed by all. Private Family Services. THE NEBRASKA CREMATION SOCIETY 402-200-3366 www.NebraskaCremation.com

