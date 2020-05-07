Busse, Harriet Ellen

Busse, Harriet Ellen Harriet Ellen Busse, age 76, of Council Bluffs, passed away at her home on May 3, 2020. Harriet was born May 7, 1943, in Forest City, IA., to the late Garland and Doris Thompson. Her father Garland started the Open Door Mission in Omaha. Harriet was united in marriage to Charles E. Busse, on January 24, 1964, in Omaha, and they were blessed with children Jesse and Susanah. Harriet worked for the Omaha Public Schools as a counselor for many years. She is a member of Christ Community Church in Omaha, and volunteered at the Henry Doorly Zoo, where she was a master gardener for over 20 years. She loved her family, and the zoo family, where she served as head of the zoo crew. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Chuck in 2015. Survivors include son, Jesse E. and wife Kathy L. Busse; daughter, Susanah M. Busse, all of Council Bluffs; grandchildren, Micah and Miranda Busse, Autumn and Alyssa Gregory; sister, Carolyn Purchase, of Forest City, IA.; brothers, Don Thompson and wife Alene, of Omaha, David Thompson, of Carterville, MO.; nieces and nephews. Due to the Corona Virus, a Celebration of Harriet's life will be held at a later date. A Private family Graveside Service will be held at Plumer Settlement Cemetery. Family will direct memorials to the Henry Doorly Zoo. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

To plant a tree in memory of Harriet Busse as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.