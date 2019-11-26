Bushnell, Richard L. "Dick" Age 87 Of Omaha, went Home to Heaven on Thursday, November 21, 2019. He was born on January 27, 1932 in Columbus, NE to the late Arthur "Bud" and Martha Bushnell. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Deborah. He is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie; children: Kelly O'Flaherty (Joe), Kerri Jo Svoboda (Jamie), Kraig Bushnell, Krista Gafkjen (Kelly), Kevin Bushnell, and Kent Bushnell (Chrissy) and Erica Wood; 19 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; brother, Dean Bushnell; nephews, Doug Bushnell, and David Bushnell (Sally); and nieces, Karen Jones (Bill), and Britta Conway (Steve). Services to be announced.

