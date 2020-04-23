Bushnell, Bonita Joy "Bonnie"

Bushnell, Bonita Joy "Bonnie" Age 87 of Omaha, Nebraska went to Heaven Sunday, April 19th, 2020. She was born July 14th, 1932 in Sac City, Iowa to the late Clifford and Sophie Haradon. She is survived by children: Kelly O'Flaherty (Joe), Kerri Jo Svoboda (Jamie), Kraig Bushnell, Krista Gafkjen (Kelly), Kevin Bushnell, Kent Bushnell (Chrissy) and Erica Wood; 19 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in memory of Bonnie may be made to the Open Door Mission online at www.opendoormission.com or Alzheimer Association online at www.alz.org or by mail to Alzheimer's Association Nebraska Chapter, 11711 Arbor Street, Suite 110 Omaha, NE 68144

