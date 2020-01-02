Bush, Thomas L.

Bush, Thomas L. October 7, 1948 - December 30, 2019 Preceded by wife, Paula Bush. Survived by children: Mike Bush (Constance Short), Mark Bush, Scott Bush (Angela); grandchildren: Toby and Jonathan; brothers: Raymond Bush (Laurie), Donald Bush (Janet); nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE 10am, Monday, January 6, 2019 at Forest Lawn. Inurnment with Military Honors at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Road 402-451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

