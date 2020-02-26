Bush, Margaret S. May 14, 1921 - February 22, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, John D. Bush; brothers, Bernard J. and Harold Daniel Sullivan. Survived by children, Sarah M. "Sally" Bush, John Bush (Mary Ann Bailey); 5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Kathleen Stratman; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, February 28th, 10am, Christ The King Catholic Church. Interment: Resurrection. Memorials are suggested to the Christ the King Ladies Guild. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

