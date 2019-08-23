Bush, Lavern Louis "Vern" October 29, 1927 - August 20, 2019 SERVICE: Friday, August 23rd, 9:30am, West Center Chapel to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (2708 S. 24th Street) for Mass of Christian Burial at 10am. Interment: Westlawn with military honors by American Legion Post 331. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

