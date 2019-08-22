Bush, Lavern Louis "Vern" October 29, 1927 - August 20, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Leslie Rudolph Bush and Laura Catherine Schutte; brother, Milton James Bush; wife, Wilma Pankowsky Bush; son, Joseph Leslie Bush; daughter, Laura Beth Scott; granddaughter, Allison Marie Costello. Survived by children: Ruth Ann Popp (Ron), Mary Lickert (Gordon), Jeannette Costello (Mike), Paul Bush (SaeWha) , Katherine Laubert (Steve); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. "Vern" and his brother "Jimmy" were placed in infancy in St. Anthony's Home in Sioux City, IA, run by the Franciscan Sisters. In 1934 they were both transferred to Presentation Children's Home for Homeless and Dependent Children run by the Presentation Sisters in Sioux Falls, SD. These good women raised him and his whole life he spoke highly of the dedication, faith and hard work of the nuns. In September of 1943 Sr. Petronilla met with Fr. Flanagan for Vern to be transferred to Father Flanagan's Boys' Home and Vern thrived in that environment. He was elected "commissioner" several semesters and was a natural leader among the boys. Vern played right tackle on the formidable Boystown football team of 1945 and 1946 that took All State. (In 2005 Vern was the first inductee in the Boystown Alumni Sports Hall of Fame.) Vern graduated from Boystown in 1947 and always considered it his home and the launching pad for his life. Vern spent 21 years in the Army including tours in Korea and Vietnam. In Korea he was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross for his extraordinary heroism trying to rescue his fellow soldiers. In 1955 he married a beautiful Polish girl, Wilma Henrietta Pankowsky, and went on to have the big family of his own that he had always wanted, raising seven children of his own, as well as helping to raise many grandchildren and influencing countless other young people. After retirement from the military, Vern went back to Boystown to work with youth. Nothing was more important to Vern than his Catholic faith. His faith had seen him through many happy and tough times and is the lasting gift and legacy that he has left his children and friends. Dad's words most recalled by his son, Paul are "be honest, say your prayers and work hard..." Family will receive friends Thursday, August 22nd from 5-7pm, with a 7pm Wake Service, at West Center Chapel. SERVICE: Friday, August 23rd, 9:30am, West Center Chapel to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (2708 S. 24th Street) for Mass of Christian Burial at 10am. Interment: Westlawn with military honors by American Legion Post 331. Memorials may be directed to the church or Poor Clares. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
