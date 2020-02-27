Bush, Eileen C. November 21, 1941 - February 22, 2020 Preceded in death by son, Orlando Bush; parents, Melvin and Frances Stobbe; sister, Geraldine Sobczak. Survived by children, Patty (Dylan) Fischer, Chris Elson and Kenneth D. (Felix) Elson; grandchildren, Justin, Cameo, Dakota, Alex and Kenny; brother, Kenn (Jan) Stobbe; numerous nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Saturday, 13pm, Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. Memorials will be directed by the family. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

