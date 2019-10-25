Buschmeyer, Nancy E. Nancy E. Buschmeyer, age 90, of St. Edward, NE, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at the Boone County Health Center, Albion, NE. FUNERAL SERVICES will be at 3pm Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at the United Methodist Church in St. Edward, NE, with Rev. Vernon Olson officiating. VISITATION will be prior to the service from 1:303pm, at the church. INTERMENT: 2pm Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park, Omaha, NE. Memorials are suggested to St. Edward Fire and Rescue. Miller-Levander Funeral Home of St. Edward, NE, is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com. LEVANDER FUNERAL HOME 608 Beaver Street, St. Edward, NE 68660 | (402) 678-2424

