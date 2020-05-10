Buscher, Scott

Buscher, Scott Age 49 Omaha. Survived by his wife Jenni; children, Kelsey (Mike) O'Donnell, Kyle, Taylor, Ryan and Peyton; grandchildren, Aiden and Grayson; parents, Chuck and Marty Buscher; siblings, Kris (Marty) Crowder, and Pam (Bill) Bruneau; beloved dog, Samson; nieces; nephews; cousins; uncles and aunts. Private Family Memorial Service on Wednesday at 10:30am at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church in Omaha. Public Celebration of Scott's Life will be announced at a later date. Scott's final gift was through medical donation to Live on Nebraska. Memorials to Special Olympics of Nebraska, 9427 F St. Omaha, NE 68127. Condolences to and webcast available at: www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

