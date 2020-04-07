Busch, Gregory P.

Busch, Gregory P. September 3, 1968 - April 4, 2020 OUR HERO Preceded in death by father, Paul Busch; wife, Karen Busch. Survived by wife, Julie Busch; children, Josh Busch, Cassidy (Adam) Pospisil; mother, Joan Busch; sister, Gwendolyne (Troy) ZumBrunnen; brothers, Garrin (Reny) Busch, Gabriel (Katie) Busch; numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials to the University of Nebraska Foundation-funds directed to Huntington Disease. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

To plant a tree in memory of Gregory Busch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.