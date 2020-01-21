Busacker, Lori Lynn

Busacker, Lori Lynn December 17, 1961 - January 17, 2020 Of Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Warren and Glenda Busacker; and brother, Jeff Busacker, all of Omaha. Survived by sister, Kim Terry; brother, Kevin Busacker; sister-in-law, Terrie Busacker, all of Omaha; five nieces; one nephew; seven grandnieces; one grandnephew; and many beloved cousins and extended family. Lori attended Westside schools until her Junior year, when her lifelong struggle with schizophrenia emerged. She faced her illness with courage and a strong faith, throughout her life. Lori will be remembered most for her faith, positive outlook, kind and caring heart, amazing sense of humor, and love for family. Her passions were family time and music. A Private Family Service will be held. The family suggests memorials to http://www.community-alliance.org/donate-2 in lieu of flowers or travel.

To plant a tree in memory of Lori Busacker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.