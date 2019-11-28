Busacker, Jeff Douglas September 9, 1953 - November 25, 2019 Jeff Douglas Busacker passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 in Omaha, NE. He was born September 9th, 1953 in Scottsbluff, NE. Survivors include his wife, Terrie Busacker of LaVista, NE; daughters: Krista Baziak (Brian) of Bozeman, MT, Kelly Antoine of Ralston, NE, Katelyn Teager (Bryce) of Millard, NE; grandchildren: Ava, Arielle, and Elizabeth; siblings: Kim Terry, Kevin Busacker, Lori Busacker; and many beloved extended family members. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, November 30th, 11am, at the West Center Chapel. Memorials are suggested to AIM Career Link at https://careerlink.com/brainexchange/donate/. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.