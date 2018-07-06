Burt, Charles Edward Age 68, of Omaha, NE. He was born in Oakland, MS, on April 4, 1950 to Edward and Esther Mae Burt. Charles is preceded by his parents; brother, Johnnie Bradford; and sister, Willie Mae Moore. He is survived by daughter, Kimberly; 2 grandchildren; sister; Marie Bradford; nieces and nephews; and a host of family and friends. CELEBRATION OF CHARLE'S LIFE: 6:30pm Friday, July 6, 2018, at Roeder Mortuary 50th Ames Chapel. Inurment at Forest Lawn Cemetery will be held at a later date. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. 402-453-5600 www.RoederMortuary.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.