Burson, James Michael, LtCol USAF (Ret) Age 70 - October 30, 2019 23 year Air Force Veteran; 20 years with BAE Systems. Preceded in death by parents, Alex and Genevieve Burson; daughter Kristine Burson; brother Richard Burson. Survived by life partner, soul mate, and best friend for 55 years, Kathy; son Kenneth Burson, DDS; daughter Kerry Burson; grandchildren, Dominic and Tayton; sister Linda Kay Burson; sister-in-law Linda Jean Burson; many other family and friends. VISITATION: Sunday, November 3, 4-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, all at Bethany Funeral Home Chapel. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, November 4, 10:30am at St Columbkille Catholic Church, 200 E Sixth St, Papillion, with Military Honors to follow. Interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to Lewy Body Dementia Association, or The St Columbkille Conference of the St Vincent de Paul Society. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

