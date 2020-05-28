Burrows, Carole Joan

Burrows, Carole Joan January 2, 1941 - May 26, 2020 Carole was born January 2, 1941, in Peoria, IL, to Eugene and Pauline (Stewart) Hutton and graduated from Omaha Benson in 1958. On April 29, 1960, she married J. Richard "Dick" Burrows in Missouri Valley, IA. While raising their five children, she worked part-time at Millard Public Schools. She earned her bachelor's degree in Social Work from the College of St. Mary in 1983 and, shortly after, completed a graduate Certificate of Gerontology. Carole was a Social Worker at Maple Crest Nursing Home. She served as a Stephen Minister and elder with the Presbyterian Church. Her relationship with Jesus and strength of faith has carried her through life's journey. Carole was generous with her time volunteering wherever possible, in whatever manner was useful. She enjoyed traveling, pottery, painting, gardening, and experiencing nature. Carole found great joy in spending time with family and building lifelong memories, including family reunion vacations taken with their kids and grandchildren. Each trip was followed by a memory album for all to reminisce years later. Carole is survived by her husband, Dick; brother, Gerald Hutton; children: Charlene (Tom) Trawicki, DeAnna (Robert) Kister, Kenneth (Kristin) Burrows, Sue (Mark) Hoffman, and Bradley (Lisa) Burrows. She has been a loving grandmother adored by Lauren White, Dayne Burrows, Christina Grubb, Jason White, Amanda Grubb, Grant Burrows, Jack Burrows, and Cameron Burrows. Carole is preceded in death by her mother and father. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, May 27th, 1pm, at the West Center Chapel. Memorials are suggested to Heartland Hope Mission. To view a live broadcast of the Memorial Service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

