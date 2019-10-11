Burns, Ona F. February 20, 1942 - October 4, 2019 Age 77, of Plattsmouth, NE. Survived by children: David (Susan) Mayer, Jr., Council Bluffs, IA; Kevin (Lisa) Mayer, Omaha, NE; Mark Mayer, Bettendorf, IA; Faith Ann Mayer, Bellevue, NE; grandchildren: Cole Mayer, Seanna (Tommy) O'Connor, Miranda Mayer, Alexis Mayer, Max Mayer, River Moss; great-grandchildren, Meara O'Connor and Irie Mayer; stepchildren, Jason Burns and Caroline Perricci, Plattsmouth, NE. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at 11am, at Harvey Funeral Home Chapel, Plattsmouth, NE. VISITATION: Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, with family greeting friends from 5-7pm, at the funeral home. Memorials directed to Alzhemier's Assoc. or Prestige Care of Plattsmouth. BRIAN P. HARVEY FUNERAL HOME 1408 8th Ave, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 | 402-296-4445

