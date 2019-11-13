Burns, Cynthia D. April 24, 1931 - October 22, 2019 Preceded in death by her parents, James Monroe Dusenbury and Effie Rilla Johnson Dusenbury; adoptive parent, John Bevel Monroe; sister Ruby Lee (Dusenbury) Monroe; brothers: James Henry, Aubrey Olin, and Joseph Sarvis. Husband, John Sylvester Burns Jr.; daughter-in-law, Heather Burns. Survived by her brother, James Henry Monroe (Blanca); sister, Judy Lee Yenkole (Larry), children: John S. III (Valerie), Thomas Michael (Claudia), Robert Francis (Ai-Chin), Susan Regina, and David Allen; ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Sunday, November 17th, 11am, at the West Center Chapel. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

