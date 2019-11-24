Burnley, Emma Louise

Burnley, Emma Louise May 10, 1945 - November 18, 2019 Emma Louise Burnley, was called Home on November 18, 2019. She will be sorely missed. She will be Interred at Forest Lawn Cemetery, where there will be a MEMORIAL held in her honor on Monday, November 25, at 11am. A REPAST will follow at the Florence City Hall from 12-3pm. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street (402) 553-3155 kremerfuneralhome.com

