Burnham, Thomas W. April 3, 1939 - October 25, 2019 Served in the U.S. Army. Worked for many years for Continental Can Company. Preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Vesta Burnham; 4 sisters; and 1 brother. Survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Ruth; daughters, Lisa Burnham, and Staci (Dave) Cutcher; grandchildren, Mitchell, Madison, and Makenzie; brothers, Alex, Bob, and Dennis; many nieces and nephews, other family and friends. VISITATION: Wednesday, October 30, at 1pm at Bethany Funeral Home with a CELEBRATION of LIFE at 2pm. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison 402-593-6100 www.bethanyfuneralhome.com

