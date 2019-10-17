Burnett, Rose F. June 7, 1943 - October 15, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Lester Lee Stephens and Erma Brumback. Survived by son, Andrew (Dawn) Burnett; brother, Michael Stephens; granddaughter, Althea Burnett. VISITATION: Sunday from 7-9pm at Celebration. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, 10:30am, at Celebration Covenant Church, 16868 Giles Road. Inurnment at Voss Mohr Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Celebration Covenant Church. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.