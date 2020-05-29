Burklund, Dale L. February 25, 1964 - May 27, 2020 Survived by wife, Christine Burklund; children, Jessica Burklund, Kyle (Brianna) Burklund, Marissa (Dustin) Hagermann, Anna Burklund, Kathleen Burklund; grandson, Anthony Pettit; parents, Fred and Elsie Burklund; brother, Brad (Pam) Burklund; sisters, Cindy (Vencen) Ackerson, Tina (Rick) Roberts; numerous nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, 2pm, at Citylight Church, 3401 Oak View Drive. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Quaker Ridge Bible Camp. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

