Burkhardt, Joseph A.

Burkhardt, Joseph A. March 16, 1935 - January 14, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Lynnette; parents, Edward and Anna; sister, Bernadine Benak. Survived by wife, Peggy; children: Timothy (Lisa) Burkhardt, David (Debbie) Newberg, Connie (Allen) Woodworth, Darla (Randy) Bleicher, Tracy Burkhardt (Scott McDaniel), Kelly (Mike) Sheard; 19 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Ann Burkhardt and Betty Pestal. 62-year member of Steamfitters Local 464 and Knights of Columbus Council #3019. VISITATION begins Friday, 4pm, with a Wake Service at 7pm, at the mortuary. FUNERAL: Saturday, 9:30am at the mortuary to St. Bernadette Catholic Church at 10am. Interment: St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery. Memorials to the family. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

