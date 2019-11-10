Burke-Morgensen, Barbara

Burke-Morgensen, Barbara July 4, 1939 - October 1, 2019 Age 80. Formerly of Bellevue. Preceded in death by husbands, Leslie Morgensen and Stephen Burke; parents, Clarence and Mildred (Kudsk) Frazier; and brother, Bud Frazier. Survived by son Scott Burke. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, November 16, 11am at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Inurnment in Bellevue Cemetery. Memorials to the Alzheimer's Association. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

