Burke, Barbara A. March 3, 1933 - October 19, 2019 Preceded in death by mother Emily Burke; cousin Robert Hammang; and many aunts and uncles. Survived by cousins, Tom Dudycha, Sherly Erskine, Mary Tomes, and Bob Tomes. No Service. Memorials to the American Parkinson Disease Association. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

