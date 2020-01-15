Burgos, Lydia E. April 21, 1942 - January 12, 2020 Preceded in death by, parents, Guillermo and Olga Burgos; sisters, Judith Meiners and Carmie Burgos. Survived by brothers and sisters: Winston G. Burgos (Gladys), Yolanda E. Burgos, Olga Kordash (Lee), Martha Burgos, and William E. Burgos (Philomena); brother-in-law, Deacon Louis Meiners; numerous nieces and nephews WAKE SERVICE: Friday, January 17th, 7pm at West Center Chapel with family receiving friends from 5-7pm. FUNERAL MASS: Saturday, January 18th, 10:30am, St. James Catholic Church. Inurnment: Resurrection Mausoleum. Memorials are suggested to St. James Catholic Church Religious Education Programs or to the church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

