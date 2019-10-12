Burgdorf, Carl Thomas November 27, 1995 - September 25, 2019 Survived by father, Darryl C. Burgdorf; mother, Lydia Joy Burgdorf; siblings, Dan C. Burgdorf and Charlie A. Burgdorf; grandparents, Don C. and Sandie Burgdorf; other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 13th from 2pm to 4pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 4pm. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, October 14th at 10am at Omaha National Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to U.S.O. or Omaha Youth Orchestra. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

