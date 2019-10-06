Burdick, John R. "Bud"

Burdick, John R. "Bud" March 29, 1923 - October 2, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Evelyn; son, John. Survived by children, Marilyn (Jeff) Grier, Jim Burdick, Dan (Theresa) Burdick, Sue (Tim) Wees; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. VISITATION begins Monday at 4pm, with a Wake Service at 6:30pm, at the Mortuary. FUNERAL: Tuesday, 10am, at the Mortuary. Interment: St. John's Cemetery. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

