Burchard, Alice G. Age 85 Of Omaha. Passed away December 29, 2019. VISITATION: Thursday, January 2nd, 5-7pm, St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, 15050 W. Maple Rd. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, January 3rd, 10am, also at the church. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Alice Burchard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.