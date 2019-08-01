Burch, Romme D. Age 67 - July 28, 2019 Survived by his wife, Glenda Burch; and children, Portia and Jason Burch. VISITATION will be 10-11am on Monday, August 5, 2019 followed by the FUNERAL SERVICEe at 11am both at the Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Interment will be 1pm at the Omaha National Cemetery with Military Honors by the Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard. Memorials will be directed by the family BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

