Bunkley, Priscilla Lorraine

Bunkley, Priscilla Lorraine Age 87 - August 4, 2019 Omaha. Passed away on August 4, 2019. She is survived by her family and friends. VISITATION: 10am, until the SERVICE time at 12Noon on Tuesday, August 13, all at Roeder Mortuary, 4932 Ames Ave. Interment will be in Westlawn-Hillcrest Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. (402) 453-5600 www.RoederMortuary.com

