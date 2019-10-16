Buman, Raymond J.

Buman, Raymond J. Age 87 Raymond Buman died on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Survivors include his wife, Marian Buman of Harlan, IA; children: Michael (Sharon) Buman of Remsen, IA; Steven (Barbara) Buman of Bellevue, NE; Gregory (Karen) Buman of Bellevue, NE; Mary Beth (Bob) Clark of Carlisle, IA; Joanne (Tom) Kerins of Omaha, NE; Douglas (Jennifer) Buman of West Linn, OR; Julie (Leonard) Hawkins of Bellevue, NE; Richard (Angela) Buman of Le Mars, IA; 23 grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Alice Bontz of Council Bluffs, IA; Don (Clarice) Buman of Harlan; Norene (Ken) Pavlik of Verdigre, NE; brother-in-law, Francis Kenkel of Manilla, IA; sister-in-law, Alice Buman of Harlan. FAMILY WILL GREET FRIENDS Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, 5-8pm, with 7pm Wake Service, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Harlan, IA. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, 11am, St. Michael's Catholic Church. Interment: Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Rural Harlan, IA. For further information contact Pauley Jones Funeral Home at 755-3135 or 1-800-831-6805 or visit www.pauleyjones.com. PAULEY JONES FUNERAL HOME 1304 9th Street | Harlan, IA 51537

